New Monotch functionality promises to unlock C-ITS capabilities in RSMP data

Dutch-based C-ITS provider Monotch has announced the launch of a new functionality in its Traffic Live Exchange (TLEX) platform which enables the translation of Roadside Messaging Protocol (RSMP) data in the Nordics into ETSI C-ITS messages.

RSMP is the most used standard in the Nordics. It allows for communication between traffic lights and roadside equipment and between central monitoring and traffic management systems.

National and regional message protocols such as RSMP serve a clear purpose. However, for service providers and car OEMs, the variety of standards and data quality make it challenging to realise cross-border services.

As a result, available data is not used, and road users do not get the optimal information during their journeys. This, in turn, increases the challenges for road authorities to realise their traffic efficiency and safety goals.

The RSMP functionality in the TLEX platform provides SPAT and MAP messages to service providers and all messages needed to provide priority (SRM and SSM). For the MAP messages, TLEX leverages the functionality of the MAP repository that was already available.

Monotch has previously successfully implemented similar “translation functionality” for other local standards, such as in The Netherlands and Belgium. These features provide service providers with a transparent setup that they can use already today in multiple European countries.

The benefits it provides the road authorities by connecting the data include low latency communication with service providers using internationally standardised messaging formats; quality control, KPIs and alerts via dashboards; control of data sharing by road authorities, and the combining of other TLC-related solutions Monotch offers, such as MAP file quality control and MAP file repository.

“Traffic digitalisation is already happening,” noted Monotch. “Today, it’s a tool that helps road authorities implement their policies to achieve safer, more efficient and more sustainable traffic. Tomorrow, it will be a prerequisite to introduce the next generation of autonomous cars. Sticking to the status quo will be a deterioration by default. The RSMP data tool that is now available helps to make this digital mobility transition fast, affordable, and with minimal resources.”

To make optimal use of the data from traffic lights and other roadside equipment in a C-ITS environment, TLEX is the most advanced system in the market, according to Monotch. Using TLEX allows bi-directional, real-time data exchange between equipment and road users.