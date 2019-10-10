Here and Hyundai collaboration expansion to advance global HD maps  

Location data and platform services provider Here Technologies has formed a global partnership with Hyundai Mnsoft, a subsidiary of the South Korean auto maker, to develop high-definition (HD) maps and location services to drive forward future vehicle technologies.

Hyundai Mnsoft is the global provider of mapping technology, embedded navigation and related contents for Hyundai-Kia vehicles, and is developing location-based services (LBS), cloud-based connected navigation software, and future HD maps for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Through their new alliance, the two companies aim to better serve customers in an era of rapid automotive industry change, both in South Korea and worldwide. As a part of the agreement, Here Technologies and Hyundai Mnsoft will explore a collaboration on dynamic HD maps. Here will also develop its presence in South Korea by drawing on Hyundai Mnsoft’s rich country and IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) software.

The new deal expands on the companies’ strong history of building maps together. Since 2005, Here has provided Hyundai Mnsoft with global map data for Hyundai Kia vehicles’ infotainment systems. Both companies are also open to exploring additional opportunities in the future such as commercial and technical collaboration on HD maps. Mnsoft uses Here data in its role as a cloud-based geographic information system (GIS) provider, including server-based routing, traffic information, multiple location-based services, and other critical contents to Hyundai and Kia customers. The company is currently creating a HD Map, the crucial element to safe autonomous driving, and updating technologies to take the lead in the paradigm shift to the future mobility era.

“We are expecting the alliance to contribute greatly to the quality and development of mapping technology and map data, not only in South Korea but also worldwide,” said Jeesoo Hong, CEO of Hyundai Mnsoft. “With this strong partnership, Hyundai Mnsoft and Here will elevate and expand both the standard and coverage of HD maps, essential for autonomous driving.”

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here Technologies, said, “We are excited to bring our longstanding partnership to the next level to drive innovation. We will combine our collective resources to better serve customers and further our HD mapping objectives in South Korea and globally.”