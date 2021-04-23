Florida DOT picks Caliper Corporation for traffic modeling

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently has chosen Caliper Corporation as one of its primary providers of traffic modeling solutions.

Caliper’s TransCAD travel demand modeling software features broade functionality and high computational performance. It includes an embedded GIS for data management, is used for modeling at the city, region, and national scales, and is applicable to all forms of passenger and freight transport.

In the United States, TransCAD is used by a majority of state Departments of Transportation and more than two-thirds of regional planning authorities for their modeling work. In addition, it is the modeling solution used in many world cities in Europe, Asia, and South America, as well as being used for teaching travel demand model in leading universities worldwide.

TransModeler is the most advanced traffic simulator available providing high fidelity microscopic traffic simulation, mesoscopic simulation, and hybrid meso-micro simulation on the same platform. TransModeler has unique capabilities for modeling toll facilities and new technologies such as connected and automated vehicles. TransModeler has been successfully used for some of the largest traffic simulations ever performed and has an unprecedented level of performance for regionwide dynamic traffic assignment models.

Together, TransCAD and TransModeler offer the FDOT the integrated, multi-resolution suite of multimodal traffic planning and analysis tools that will better empower the FDOT to address the transportation system needs and challenges of the third-most populous state in the US, both today and tomorrow.

Vince Bernardin, Caliper’s vice president of transportation Demand Analytics, says, “TransCAD and TransModeler’s superior methods and algorithms for modeling combined with their ease of use will bring a whole new level of capabilities to modelers in Florida.”

Caliper is the developer of TransCAD, TransModeler, and Maptitude with more than 20,000 users in over 80 countries.