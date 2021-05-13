Esri and Wejo partner to bring live, connected vehicle data to GIS

Connected vehicle pioneer Wejo and location intelligence specialists Esri have announced a new joint solution that will augment Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) technology with data from connected vehicles.

Users will be able to complement the existing curated data behind Esri’s powerful location services with traffic and mobility intelligence collected directly from vehicles in near real time.

More than 350,000 organizations – including departments of transportation, engineering and construction firms, public safety organizations and insurance providers, among others – rely on Esri for location services and accurate, informed maps developed by using Esri’s ArcGIS technology.

Wejo will make an additional 8.6 trillion data points from more than 10.7 million vehicles available to users of Esri’s ArcGIS, a system that connects people, locations and data using advanced mapping and analysis. This solution will be enabled by Wejo’s Intelligence product suite. Initial launches will be:

Traffic Intelligence that quickly and easily unlocks unparalleled insight into traffic volumes and flows, as well as congestion. Journey Intelligence that unlocks a deeper understanding of mobility trends by aggregating unique journey data to show not only journey volumes, but also valuable metrics such as average speed and travel times. As a result ,users will be able to analyze relationships, test predictions and inform geographical decision-making across a variety of use cases.

“Connected vehicle data is a rich source of information that has tremendous untapped potential,” says Robert Laudati, director of global partners and alliances at Esri. “However, it is dynamic, high-volume and complex data, and this valuable solution from Wejo will help our joint customers leverage this wealth of timely and accurate information to make insightful, data-driven decisions regardless of experience.”

“In our quest to put our data to work for good in mobility and beyond, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to make our data more accessible and usable,” says Richard Barlow, CEO of Wejo. “Providing traffic and journey intelligence together with the existing location intelligence available through Esri puts the many intricate pieces in the mobility puzzle together. Now organization scan see the bigger picture in one place and make smarter decisions about everything from operational efficiency and economic development to safety, security and sustainability.”

The companies will continue to work together to advance each other’s complementary technologies and visions. Wejo has Bronze status in the Esri Partner Network and recently attended its annual partner conference to collaborate on building a data-powered future of mobility.

Traffic Intelligence and Journey Intelligence will be coming soon in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace and customer applications are already underway. Additional data solutions are in development.