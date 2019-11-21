Clearview adds Here’s real-time journey data to its Insight platform

UK-based transportation technology developer Clearview Intelligence has teamed up with global location platform services provider Here Technologies, to offer a ‘live’ journey time information system.

The new system is based on a combination of Clearview’s Insight software platform and Here’s Real-Time Traffic data product. The Insight platform already offers an easy route monitoring set-up with clear reporting tools, but will now be powered by Here’s live traffic data and map views, offering users industry leading visibility on the UK’s and other countries’ road journey times. The Insight platform’s Journey Time Monitoring (JTM) system is an online application that aids the monitoring, visualisation and analysis of traffic travel times. Removing the need to deploy sensors at the roadside, the application currently uses crowdsourced data to deliver reliable and accurate journey time information, which is a critical asset for road operators as they endeavour to keep the traffic flowing, reduce congestion, and manage incidents on their road network.

The Here’s real-time traffic data is aggregated and analysed from over 100 reliable sources, including high-quality vehicle sensor data, government agencies, and historical traffic records, updated every 60 seconds and delivered with low latency, which provides road operators with clear visibility on current congestion and journey times. Clearview’s Insight platform can now provide easy access to this real-time data via its maps view and alerts system, all of which can be linked to live sign messaging. The new combination adds unprecedented opportunities for highway operators to manage their road networks and proactively react to situations as they occur.

Clearview’s head of product management, Paul Bates, commented, “By combining Here’s data with our Insight platform this shows our commitment to the ongoing evolution of the system, allowing us to continue to provide an industry leading software platform that really empowers operators to be able to manage their road network in the most efficient way possible.”

Dieter Lange, head of the partner organisation at Here Technologies, added, “Our new partnership underlines the relevance of traffic solutions for Here Technologies. We are proud that we, together with Clearview, help deliver traffic efficiencies to individuals and businesses.”