World first C-ITS cybersecurity system

California-based Integrity Security Services (ISS) has delivered the world’s first production-grade Root Certificate Authority (CA) that is based on ETSI Cooperative Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) standards, which will now be used in Australian connected vehicle (CV) projects.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, the world’s largest independent embedded software provider, ISS has developed the Root CA that was created under the WebTrust for Certification Authorities auditing framework, the same framework used to assure the secure and safe operations of the underlying security of internet e-commerce activity. This Root CA together with the ISS Enrollment Authority and Authorization Authority, collectively known as the C-ITS Security Credential Management System (CCMS, also SCMS), will serve the needs of Australia’s C-ITS system. The new AU CCMS will provide the cybersecurity underpinning needed to deploy C-ITS technology along roadways and in vehicles throughout Australia.

The new CCMS will provide the security needed to deploy C-ITS technology along roadways and in vehicles within the state of Queensland for the Ipswich Connected Vehicle Pilot, Australia’s largest trial of C-ITS. The pilot will involve 500 vehicles, retrofitted with technology allowing participating vehicles to ‘talk’ to other CVs and roadside infrastructure. The ISS CMS provides a highly scalable system for issuing security credentials to C-ITS components, which includes On-Board Units (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs), as well as tools used by traffic management authorities.

The ISS Certificate Management Service (ISS CMS) is the de facto standard and global leader serving more CV projects than any other SCMS in the world and is the only SCMS scalable to meet global needs for production. The ISS CMS can scale to 150B certificates annually making it the largest Public Key Infrastructure ever conceived in the world. The company has now been used to create two national-level credential management systems. In 2017, ISS delivered the Root CA and Certificate Management System that actively serve North American CV projects. And now in 2019, ISS has delivered Australia’s national C-ITS SCMS. In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS/CCMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various CV pilots, trials, and research projects.

“Australia has now taken a leadership role in the deployment of C-ITS technologies and we look forward to supporting the country’s rollout of this life-saving technology,” noted David Sequino, co-founder and president of ISS. “Australia’s experiences and learnings can help inform the use of C-ITS systems around the world, as well as help guide global technical and operational standards. This will help ensure that the needs of Australia are covered in international C-ITS standards that are followed by automobile manufacturers.”

Ian Christensen, managing director of Australia’s iMOVE consortium, commented, “Confidence in the security of connected vehicles is key to their successful introduction onto our roads. The creation of a world-class SCMS in Australia, led by Transport and Main Roads (TMR) Queensland, creates vital protection for vehicle communications now and into the future. We are excited to be working with TMR, DITCRD and ISS to help pave the way for secure connected transport on our roads.”