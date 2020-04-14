Covid 19: Italian transport authorities to benefit from free analytics software

Italian transportation agencies are now able to analyse the impact of Covid-19 containment measures using the new City Analytics Mobility Map (from Enel X and Here Technologies) which is being provided for free until 31st May.

The solution displays anonymised and aggregated location data from connected vehicles’ sensors, navigation systems, mobile applications and governmental agencies.

The data processing generates four key indicators:

the daily percentage change in the number of trips in an area, compared to a weighted average from January 2020 with aggregated regional, provincial and municipal views;

the daily percentage variation in total of kilometers traveled, compared to a weighted average from January 2020, with aggregated regional, provincial and municipal views;

the proportion of incoming and outcoming daily trips according to the origin or the destination per region, province and municipality;

the proportion of incoming and outcoming weekly trips according to the origin or the destination per region, province and municipality.

“The new release of City Analytics is an innovative tool developed to meet the needs of government agencies taking on the emergency,” said Francesco Venturini, head of Enel X. “Thanks to the collaboration with Here Technologies we have provided the country with an effective solution for evaluating developments in mobility flows across the territory, which can be used to plan the recovery phase.”

“Here Technologies is determined to leverage its location intelligence in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic. Together with Enel X, we hope to help the country contain and control the spread of the coronavirus while protecting the privacy of Italians,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here Technologies.

In addition to governmental bodies, the public will also be able to access the data about daily mobility flows through the dashboard on the Enel X website, and actively support local governments during this challenging period for Italy.