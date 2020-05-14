Covid-19: Automatic passenger counters come into their own on Italian buses

As transit operators around the world struggle with enforcing social distancing regulations, the Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia is finding that Eurotech’s automatic passenger counters (APC) already installed on many of its buses are proving invaluable.

Starting in 2018, a decree in the region required the installation of passenger counters on all public, urban and intercity bus lines, in order to monitor the number of passengers on board in real time.

Passenger counters allow local public transport companies to know the exact number of people on board in real time and to take necessary action when needed to guarantee social distancing.

“Because of the current situation we are facing due to coronavirus, it is even more important to track the number of people moving around on public transport means and avoid crowded situations,” says Roberto Siagri, Eurotech CEO. “Thanks to our passenger counting solutions, local public transport companies can afford cutting-edge on-board systems for real-time passenger monitoring to improve fleet management and to adapt the number of circulating vehicles according to the needs, like the project run in Friuli-Venezia Giulia,”

The technology means that both the driver and the monitoring staff can promptly and effectively act to limit the number of people on board or to increase the number of vehicles in operation to better serve the public.

Eurotech’s passenger counters ensure extreme accuracy and precision and can be integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to provide remote monitoring and connectivity among devices.