VIDEO: Europe’s most complete CAV test center now fully open

Automotive testing consultancy Horiba Mira has announced that its Assured CAV connected and autonomous vehicle test center is now fully open. The facility has been gradually coming online over the last few months. The first elements were completed late last year. And more recently a dedicated smart parking test area was opened, as reported in the March 2022 edition of TTi magazine.

Now, as this video showcases, all elements of Assured CAV are ready for use. Located in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, Assured CAV provides access to a diverse mix of physical and virtual environments that replicate real-world scenarios to validate the critical challenges of implementing connected self-driving technologies and ensuring products are safe, secure and robust.

Experts from Assured CAV will be speaking at the forthcoming UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium.