AUDIO: How the USA is undergoing once-in-a-generation transportation transformation

By on Audio, Funding

US Deputy Secretary for Transportation Polly Trottenberg talks to Bernie Wagenblast in the latest episode of the ITE Talks Transportation podcast about a whole range of subjects, including the recent passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and what it means for transportation in the USA. You can hear some of her thoughts on this in the clip below. But for the whole podcast and more like it visit Transportation Radio.

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

