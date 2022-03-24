AUDIO: How the USA is undergoing once-in-a-generation transportation transformation

US Deputy Secretary for Transportation Polly Trottenberg talks to Bernie Wagenblast in the latest episode of the ITE Talks Transportation podcast about a whole range of subjects, including the recent passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and what it means for transportation in the USA. You can hear some of her thoughts on this in the clip below. But for the whole podcast and more like it visit Transportation Radio.
AUDIO: How the USA is undergoing once-in-a-generation transportation transformation0
