V2X chipset achieves dual-band wi-fi 5 pre-certification milestone

Autotalk’s V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) solution has successfully achieved dual-band wi-fi 5 pre-certification.

The important milestone for the evaluation kit on the firm’s second-generation chipset was done by an authorised test laboratory of the wi-fi Alliance supporting standards 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

As automakers increasingly embed V2X units in the vehicles’ telematics control unit, the addition of out-of-vehicle wi-fi functionality to Autotalks’ solution means a range of out of vehicle connectivity services can be offered.

Such features include mobile data offloading, diagnostic services, public hotspot access, over-the-air updates, self-parking and electric vehicle wireless charging communication using the V2X external antennas, for increasing the range of out-of-vehicle wi-fi.

Following DSRC certification in the US and C-V2X conformance testing in China, the dual-mode (DSRC and C-V2X) vehicle communication solution can operate on both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth and the pre-certification now means the chipset can be a one-stop for the connected car, enabling both safety and advanced service use cases.

Autotalks’ VP for research and development, Amos Freund, said, “As more and more OEMs embrace V2X into their connectivity platforms we strive to deliver the most value per chipset and accelerate the deployment of this life-saving technology.”

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag