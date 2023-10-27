USDOT opens $40m grant opportunity for connected vehicle technology

The USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that it is accepting applications under the $40 million Saving Lives with Connectivity: Accelerating V2X Deployment grant opportunity to advance connected and interoperable vehicle technologies.

The initiative is focused on road safety, mobility, and efficiency through technology that enables vehicles and wireless devices to communicate with each other and with roadside infrastructure and provide warnings. V2X can contribute to the Safe System Approach adopted by the USDOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, a comprehensive approach launched in January 2022 to address the crisis of roadway deaths.

“We can and must use all the tools at our disposal to reduce the devastating loss of life on our nation’s roadways, and technology has a big role to play in that effort,” says US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Connected vehicle technology has the potential to save lives, and we are proud to provide this funding to help accelerate its development.”

The grant opportunity announced today will promote the deployment of V2X technologies with the goal of advancing the full lifesaving potential of V2X communication, while ensuring connected technologies communicate securely and without harmful interference across a variety of devices and platforms. Safe and effective interoperable V2X connectivity can include multiple wireless technologies, including mobile, in-vehicle and roadside devices that can communicate and operate with each other, such as warnings and alerts related to intersections, red lights, curve speeds and roadway departures.

“V2X connectivity is a critical transformational technology that not only advances safety but also enhances mobility and efficiency,” says FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Accelerating V2X deployment now is a crucial step toward saving lives with connectivity. We’re working to make sure that no matter where you drive — truly reliable and seamless connectivity will be in place.”

The USDOT is also announcing its intent to share in the coming weeks a draft V2X Deployment Plan for public comment in order to capture feedback from stakeholders toward a collective plan for the deployment of interoperable connectivity. Stakeholders will continue to provide input on the draft toward completion in early 2024.

Multiple technological, economic, and policy strategies may be considered charting a path towards nationwide interoperable connectivity. The goal of this funding opportunity is to assess the risks, overcome challenges, and mitigate key uncertainties to facilitate initial deployments that put the United States on the path to reach the overarching goal of national interoperable connectivity.