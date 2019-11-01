‘Unique’ interactive CV data observatory to feature in new Wejo office

Wejo, a UK technology company developing global mobility services through connected vehicle (CV) data has opened a new state-of-the-art office in Manchester featuring a unique interactive data observatory.

One of the pioneers of connected vehicle intelligence, Wejo’s new office is in the heart of Manchester’s rapidly expanding technology and enterprise zone, which now boasts the largest number of digital experts in the UK outside of London. The new 10,000 square foot office will accommodate 70 of Wejo’s nearly 200 employees globally and the company expects to create up to 100 new jobs in Manchester over the next 12 months. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Tattenhall and Manchester in the UK, and San Jose (California) and Austin (Texas) in the USA.

The new Manchester office will include a showroom with a first-of-its-kind digital data observatory that will feature a wall-to-wall display showing interactive real-time maps of traffic flows based on samples from over 9 million vehicles across the USA. The map will allow visitors to zoom in and highlight specific areas and data points via a control centre, pinpointing city traffic flows, incident hotspots, parking availability and much more. Wejo’s new products, Hotspot Intelligence, Live Traffic and Traffic Intelligence, will be used to make this one of the most dynamic and interactive traffic intelligence portals available in the UK.

The company organises historical and real-time vehicle data and, to date, has curated over 140 billion miles of data providing unrivalled insights on traffic and driving trends. Wejo is focused on significantly improving the road experience of drivers, owners and riders and expects to have 17 million cars on its platform by the end of this year. It is predicted that by 2025, 98% of all new vehicles registered on UK roads will be connected, and Wejo is aiming to turn this data into insights that unlock value for the entire mobility ecosystem.

“This new office is a hugely exciting milestone and it highlights the growth and impact we have created over the last five years,” said Richard Barlow, Wejo’s founder and CEO. “Being my home town, Manchester is particularly dear to me, and I’m especially proud to be part of its growing recognition as a centre of excellence for technology. We are committed to the North West and we are making it a global leader in connected vehicle technology.”