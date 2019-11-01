Autotalks C-V2X chipset ready for Chinese CAV market

Israeli V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication systems developer Autotalks has announced that its Cellular V2X (C-V2X) chipset is now ready for the Chinese market following successful interoperability and conformance testing with multiple stakeholders.

Autotalks has successfully showcased its chipset’s conformance to the Chinese C-V2X standard and the Chinese OSCCA security standard in the first-ever large-scale interoperability demonstration of multi-brand C-V2X communications. The demo brought together over 20 automotive companies which formed about 50 demonstration teams including leading automakers, all major chip-makers, and terminal and security solution providers working together in a real-world setting. The IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE 2019 C-V2X ‘Four Layers’ Interoperability Application Demonstration was part of the China SAE Congress and Exhibition that was held in Shanghai.

Autotalks’ chipset was used by five different automakers: Renault-Nissan, Brilliance Auto, FAW, Great Wall, and another major European OEM, which conducted demonstration rides for hundreds of visitors, exhibiting conformance and interoperability at all levels: chipset, system, software and security. The demonstration included both Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) applications with security enabled according to Chinese OSCCA standard for the first time. Protection of the V2X system against cybersecurity attacks through Road Side Units (RSUs), was evident through the demonstration rides.

Autotalks has been working closely with its Tier 1 and ecosystem partners to ensure end-to-end conformance and interoperability, which is a prerequisite for the mass deployment of C-V2X communications technology. Leading up to the IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE event, the company successfully completed interoperability testing with all other C-V2X chipset vendors. Recently, Autotalks and Chinese IT services multinational Neusoft signed a cooperation agreement aimed at forming a strategic partnership for creating a highly reliable and truly secure global V2X solution. The two companies launched and successfully demonstrated this joint product with four car-makers as part of the China SAE ‘Four Layers’ Demonstration.

As part of its preparations for the widespread use of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), Autotalks decided to resolve the issue of the two competing V2X standards and design one global solution. By equipping its mass-market ready 2nd generation, automotive qualified chipsets with C-V2X, in addition to their native support of DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications), Autotalks created the world’s first dual mode chipset.

“We are very proud to reach this important milestone in the fast-growing Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) market in China,” said Ram Shallom, VP of business development and marketing in APAC at Autotalks. “The recent successful end-to-end C-V2X demonstration with five car makers and our ecosystem partners, shows the maturity of our C-V2X technology towards mass deployment in China and globally.”