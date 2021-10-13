NI and S.E.A. earn OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment status for C-V2X devices

NI and S.E.A. have announced that the SEA-NI V2X Bench Tester and the SEA-NI V2X Sniffer have earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) certification. These products are the first modular bench test solution for cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and the first combined C-V2X and DSRC sniffer to receive this certification.

With the broad-scale deployment of 5G over the past year, more investments have been made in C-V2X technology to improve the safety and efficiency of vehicles and autonomous systems. As standards for cellular technology continue to evolve, OEMs and suppliers require more agility to quickly adapt to the latest technology.

As a PXI-based test system, the NI-SEA V2X Bench Tester solution provides enhanced modularity for V2X test systems that can easily expand into hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing or other applications. This software-defined architecture can be integrated into existing test systems, enabling more flexibility and scaling. With it, engineers can test earlier in the design cycle to validate functionality and make changes without having to reinvest in new hardware. The SEA-NI V2X Sniffer enhances adaptability by capturing and monitoring both V2X bench and field information for major regional protocol standards.

“Advancements in cellular technology enable critical strides for connected and intelligent mobility,” says Ritu Favre, EVP and GM of NI’s Semiconductor and Electronics; Aerospace, Defense, and Government; and Transportation Business Units. “By leveraging cellular technology for data sharing and communication between vehicles, C-V2X technology greatly enhances vehicle safety through improved decision making for both humans and autonomous systems. The SEA-NI C-V2X test systems are designed to help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers validate and bring this important technology to market faster, with the confidence to ensure it meets the latest safety and technology standards. We are excited to work closely with the OmniAir Consortium to achieve this shared goal and accelerate the industry’s path to Vision Zero.”

“Dynamic communication technologies require deep technology competence and a flexible system concept,” says said Dr Gerd Schmitz, CEO and cofounder of S.E.A. We have selected the NI modular hardware platform and its SDR-based radio technology and combined it with our modular test software and S.E.A. V2X software modules. This enables us to provide high-quality, efficient V2X test solutions for V2X test and measurement applications. We are honored that the value of our approach is confirmed by the successful OmniAir certification. The great work of OmniAir to ensure interoperability is key to the successful implementation of V2X technology.”

OmniAir Consortium has certified the SEA-NI V2X Bench Tester to validate the physical layer and the SEA-NI V2X Sniffer to validate the physical layer and protocol conformance for messages. OmniAir Certification for V2X devices assures automotive OEMs; Tier 1 suppliers; manufacturers of devices, modules, and chips; and deploying agencies that OmniAir certified devices conform to industry standards and meet minimum performance and interoperability requirements.