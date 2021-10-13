EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Deployment-ready V2P tech that will save lives

On stand B5202 at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg this week (October 11-15) Cohda Wireless, Spectrum Fiftynine and NXP are showcasing a new, deployment ready DSRC system that brings vulnerable road users (VRUs) into the connected vehicle ecosystem. The self powered DSRC chip from NXP is imbedded on a miniature PCB designed by Spectrum Fiftynine and carried by the VRU. The technology then communicates with a Cohda-designed stack on a vehicle to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians or cyclists, even when they are beyond the line of sight. Here representatives from the three companies, Martijn Broens, Bernd Luebben and Huanyu Gu explain to TTi editor Tom Stone exactly how the system works.