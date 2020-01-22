Mass expansion of CV locations across Georgia announced

Connected vehicle (CV) technology is to be extended to 1,000 extra locations across Georgia in a public/private partnership announced this week.

The regional CV project will see the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) working alongside the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) more than double the existing 400 locations benefiting from the innovative technology.

“Georgia DOT is leveraging innovative strategies to enhance transportation that helps improve the quality of life of hard-working Georgians in all parts of our state,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.

“We work hard to continue to bring private and public sectors together to build relationships. By leveraging these partnerships, Georgia has actively deployed the largest connected vehicle infrastructure installations in the country. “To date, more than 400 locations across metro Atlanta have been connected with this innovative technology.”

Kemp was speaking at an event highlighting the innovations in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology that are either currently being tested or already deployed across Georgia.

Also attending the event was GDOT commissioner, Russell R. McMurry, who said, ““In this new decade, we will redefine what we think of as mobility.

“New technologies for everything from on-road communications to data analysis will not only dramatically change how vehicles operate, but also provide information and capabilities for better, real-time traffic management. But these can only be achieved if the necessary network infrastructure is in place.”

Presentations and demonstrations by exhibitors in the Tech Showcase included how:

• Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) technology can extend crash-reduction capabilities by allowing automatic control of signal timing, speed management, and operation of emergency, transit and commercial vehicles.

• Existing and potential technologies can improve traffic flow, reduce crashes and delays, and alert motorists to traffic signal status via vehicle-equipped mobile devices and in-car displays.

• Enhancements to crosswalks can increase pedestrian safety by integrating the crosswalk system with connected vehicle-ready infrastructure.

• Technology can turn existing highway cameras into intelligent sensors that measure speeds and detect stopped vehicles, people or things in the road.

• Emergency vehicle pre-emption at traffic lights can enhance safety by allowing those vehicles to arrive at their destinations up to 30 percent faster.

• MARTA bus Transit Signal Priority works to grant priority to buses and how connected vehicle technology can allow trucks to request priority (green lights) on designated corridors in off-peak periods.

• Thermal imaging can be used to detect and alert drivers about wrong-way vehicles.

• GDOT can use intelligent automation to more quickly locate motorists calling in an incident to 511 or 911 and how Maintenance can use it to identify downed trees and power lines after an inclement weather event.

• Existing roadway weather information system (RWIS) data could feed changeable message boards and flashing beacons.

• Hero and Champ roadside assistance programs use technology to clear incidents, provide fleet tracking and advance warning to drivers approaching an incident.

To watch a short video explaining more of what happened at the event, click HERE