Intelematics and TTS to bring predictive signals to Australia

Mobility and traffic technology company Intelematics has announced it will partner with US-based Traffic Technology Services (TTS) to bring predictive traffic signalling technology to Australia.

Predictive traffic signalling is a new category of vehicle safety technologies which allows road authorities to share live traffic signal and freeway signage data with vehicles to optimise road networks and improve driver safety.

TTS provides infrastructure content for connected vehicles via its Personal Signal Assistant (PSA) and Personal Freeway Assistant (PFA). PSA tells drivers when lights will change before they reach an intersection – allowing them to prepare and slow down. PFA brings live freeway information, such as speed limit or lane closure data, to the driver via their dashboard – ensuring they can make informed decisions before they reach busy intersections, approach accidents or encounter roadworks.

Australia will be the first region in the Asia-Pacific region to trial TTS’ PSA and PFA solutions. Intelematics will work with vehicle manufacturers and state-based road authorities to evaluate and roll out the technologies.

“This new generation of road safety technologies will allow us to predict and dynamically respond to changing road conditions,” says Intelematics CEO Nick Marks. “By giving road authorities the ability to see traffic flows in real time and drivers the ability to make more informed decisions when on the road, we will be creating smarter, safer and more efficient road networks.

“Australian metro areas have many long, signalised corridors that carry high volumes of passengers and freight . This means Australia is primed for the adoption of predictive traffic signalling technologies and is the perfect launchpad for TTS’ expansion of this important technology into Asia-Pacific,” says TTS CEO Thomas Bauer. “By partnering with Intelematics and drawing on their deep experience and strong connections with vehicle manufacturers and governments, we believe we can help to advance vehicle and road safety in Australia.”