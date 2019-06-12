Harman launches new Dual-Mode V2X system to improve automotive safety

Connected technologies developer, Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has unveiled a new Dual-Mode Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) system aimed at enhancing automotive safety.

Harman’s flexible telematics system features both software and hardware and taps into both dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) networks, removing the guesswork for numerous safety system setups. Governments and private sector organizations worldwide are increasing their deployments of V2X communication systems to allow the compatible transfer of data between a connected vehicle and its surroundings, including other vehicles on the roadway, roadside infrastructure and even pedestrians. Currently, there are two standards that support this communication: DSRC, which is based on Wireless LAN-like technology; and C-V2X, which is part of the 5G mobile network standard.

However, the availability of both DSRC and C-V2X varies by region and can cause significant guesswork for automakers looking to launch V2X features, such as improved blind spot warnings, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition systems. With the development of Harman’s Dual-Mode V2X system, automakers can now make use of over-the-air commands to select which of the two standards will be implemented on each vehicle. As a result, this technology offers a cost-effective solution for automakers by eliminating compliance guesswork while improving road safety and enhancing overall user experience.

Harman demonstrated the new Dual-Mode V2X system at last week’s TU-Automotive Detroit 2019 event, which is the world’s largest automotive technology conference and exhibition. The demo featured exclusive software and hardware that can operate either with Harman’s telematics control units (TCU) or as a standalone system for vehicles that use separate TCUs. Harman says the this new dual-mode capability will be available for 2021 model-year vehicles and will support a growing set of safety and efficiency use cases.

“DSRC and C-V2X will be critical in transforming network connectivity. Launching our Dual-Mode V2X system continues our commitment to offering key solutions that can better meet the demands of automakers looking to seamlessly implement more connected safety features,” said Ram Iyer, senior engineering director for Harman’s telematics business unit. “By leveraging our relationship with Samsung for mobile technology, as well as our already potent Telematics Control Unit technology, our offering provides automakers with the true flexibility needed, in order to support both modes without having to have custom solutions for each standard.”

To help meet the expected global demand for V2X systems, Harman has also announced an expansion to its automotive electronics manufacturing plant at Chakan, near Pune, in India. Established in 2014, the plant currently manufactures highly sophisticated connected car solutions including automotive infotainment units for India’s domestic and global automotive customers. Over the next three years, the production of digital cockpit units and TCU from the Chakan plant will increase from current 2,00,000 units to over 25,00,000 units annually. With this expansion, Harman will be able to manufacture highly complex, customized connected car electronics systems for its large domestic and global customers including Maruti Suzuki, Daimler (Mercedes Benz), Volkswagen Group, TATA Motors and Fiat Chrysler.