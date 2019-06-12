Autotalks V2X chipset integrated with NoTraffic’s traffic management platform

One of the leading developers of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems, Autotalks, is supplying its chipset to NoTraffic’s automated traffic management platform, which enables the delivery of infrastructure sensor information to vehicles through Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communications.

Based in Israel and the USA, NoTraffic has developed an automated traffic management platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to solve current travel challenges while preparing the roads for the connected era. The platform enables cities to define policies such as transit priority or pedestrian access using its cloud-based dashboard. AI algorithms intelligently implement city policies at each traffic signal in real-time, autonomously managing an entire grid to cut congestion, reduce emissions and prevent accidents. NoTraffic is pioneering a system that provides real-time sensor data to road users via roadside infrastructure (V2I), allowing the creation of smart intersections.

Smart roadside infrastructure equipped with both line-of-sight sensors, such as cameras and radar units, and V2X for non-line-of-sight sensing enhance safety while optimizing mobility at the same time. NoTraffic’s platform can be deployed anywhere in the world, making city intersections safer and more efficient. The advantages include keeping vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists safe, providing priority for emergency and public transport vehicles, enabling future autonomous vehicles (AVs) to safely traverse intersections, and managing traffic in order to augment road capacity and enhance mobility.

Autotalks’ deployment-ready, 2nd generation V2X chipset is the world’s first available system that supports both dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) based on 802.11p/ITS-G5 standards and cellular V2X (C-V2X) based on 3GPP release 14 and 15 specifications with embedded V2X cyber-security functionality. The chipset allows customers to easily toggle between DSRC and C-V2X communications. When integrated with the NoTraffic platform, the system is capable of identifying a whole range of objects including vehicles, motorcycles, pedestrians and communicate this information using either DSRC or C-V2X to oncoming vehicles. The vehicles will alert drivers and, in the future, automatically brake to avoid a collision. The integrated solution is being demonstrated today (June 11) in Tel Aviv at the 7th EcoMotion Main Event, a show exhibiting Israel’s smart transportation sector.

“The collaboration with Autotalks will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our platform. Establishing a communication channel between infrastructure and road users is crucial in order to make the roads safer and more efficient,” explained Tal Kreisler, NoTraffic’s CEO. “This significant milestone sets the basis for preparing the roads for connected and autonomous transportation: while vehicles are getting increasingly more connected and autonomous, smart road infrastructure is still in its infancy. Our system is already deployed in a number of locations in the USA, and is expanding to additional locations.”

Hagai Zyss, CEO of Autotalks, said, “Our collaboration with NoTraffic is another demonstration of our ability to power new use-cases such as smart intersections, which bring value and enable the future of transportation. Projects equipping roadside units (RSUs) with V2X and cameras allow drivers and autonomous vehicles to get safety messages about dangers at intersections ahead of time, as well as to optimizing the flow of traffic.”