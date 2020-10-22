Dynniq and Monotch announce global partnership to speed C-ITS rollout

Smart cities solutions provider Monotch has announced a new global partnership with Dutch ITS pioneers Dynniq, to make ITS data exchange easier and make existing technology even smarter.

Dynniq connects road users with roadside systems, to enable in-car information and to help road authorities manage traffic more efficiently. Monotch has developed a special data exchange platform called TLEX I2V, realizing a real-time data flow with different objects from different suppliers.

By entering into a global partnership, both parties will strengthen each other. Thanks to the partnership Dynniq is able to better respond to the governments’ desire to realize a central cooperative ITS (C-ITS) data hub, which offers numerous revenue opportunities such as easier upgrading of roadside systems and C-ITS applications, data analysis etc.

The combined market-ready solutions make a significant contribution to traffic prioritization, traffic optimization and real-time information to road users. Both companies believe that collaboration is essential for the further rollout of C-ITS technology. The implementation of C-ITS and CAVs (connected and autonomous vehicles) remains dependent on the supporting infrastructure, regulations and collaboration between interested parties.

“Thanks to the interface with TLEX I2V from Monotch, we can make our traffic control equipment even smarter. In addition, the interface can be used to improve service provision to special road users such as emergency services and trucks. This gives us the opportunity to optimally serve our customers,” says Peter Broekroelofs, CDO Dynniq Group.

“This is a great way to connect our expertise and technology,” says Menno Malta, CEO of Monotch. “This cooperation clearly shows that ecosystem solutions are the basis for improving the mobility system. And that Dynniq and Monotch are proactively working on C-ITS.”

Dynniq and Monotch have previously worked together in the Talking Traffic partnership and European projects such as C-Mobile, MAVEN and GLOSA and turned the C-ITS architecture into a solid foundation for sustainable, safe and smart urban mobility.