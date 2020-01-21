Dual C-V2X and DSRC-compatible radio RSU launched

A roadside unit (RSU) compatible with both C-V2X and dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) radios is ready for deployment, its developers Commsignia has announced.

As both technologies are being considered for vehicle and infrastructure communication, providers are challenged with deciding which technology to utilize when deploying a future-proof infrastructure solution.

Commsignia’s RSU, the first of its kind, helps to address this, removing the challenge that providers or integrators face when deciding on which technology to deploy.

The RSU connects DSRC and C-V2X communication technologies, expanding remote perception of connected and non-connected road objects. Therefore, a more detailed coverage of the road environment can be achieved, as the Dual Active RSU can integrate perceptions coming from both the C-V2X or the DSRC-based network, and feed it to all V2X-capable vehicles. It also represents a prudent approach to which infrastructure to deploy as automakers are finalizing their plans for connected car.

“We experienced the dilemma that our clients are facing when they are planning to introduce V2X-based solutions, and how they are challenged on which technology to choose,” said József Kovács, CEO of Commsignia.

“We wanted to help take the burden of this decision off our clients’ chest, so they can focus on all the benefits of V2X with full confidence, and effectively introduce solutions making transportation safer and more sustainable.”

“We believe this innovation will speed up V2X deployments, making investments safe and futureproof.”

The Dual-Active RSU utilizes the Qualcomm(r) 9150 C-V2X platform solution from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Jim Misener, senior director, product management,Qualcomm Technologies, said, “We look forward to seeing our Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X platform and Commsignia’s new RSU product empowers automakers to immediately realize the promise of connected transportation to deliver advanced safety features on a shorter timeline.”