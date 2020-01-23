CV technology demand sees global expansion for Adder

Adder Technology is significantly expanding its presence across the world in expectation of a surge in demand for its connected vehicle solutions over the next five years.

The global market for its KVM switches is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% by 2025 leading to the firm to refurbish its headquarters as well as open a new office in the US and increase its personnel in France.

The multi-million dollar expansion will see Adder’s global HQ in Cambridge, UK benefit from greater research and development facilities, enhanced manufacturing space, extra meeting rooms and improved employee facilities including a large break-out area.

A new 8002 ft office in Novato, San Francisco will mean the firm will be located close to some of 2019’s fastest-growing US companies – including AdvisoryCloud, GIR and Merrimak Capital.

With increased growth opportunities also emerging in France, Adder has appointed an in-country manager based in Paris, while a new 24/7 global support operation will provide customers access to technical engineers and a hardware replacement scheme.

Adrian Dickens, CEO Adder said: “Our partners and customers are core to Adder’s success and continued innovation. By listening to their feedback we continue to develop the most advanced IP KVM solutions available. Re-investing in the business is a strong signal of commitment, not only to our partners and customers but also to our highly experienced employees. I’m very proud to see that Adder continues to lead the way, now and into the future.