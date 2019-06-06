Cubic brings latest Trafficware and Gridsmart technologies to ITS America

The Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division is showcasing a range of the latest technologies from its recent acquisitions, Trafficware and Gridsmart, at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington DC this week.

CTS acquired Texas-based transportation equipment manufacturer and software developer Trafficware in October 2018, and followed this up with the purchase of Tennesse-based traffic management equipment manufacturer Gridsmart in January this year. CTS has been showing a range of innovative and scalable capabilities from its two new business divisions at the ITS America event, which highlights seamless mobility around the movement of people, data and freight. In addition to product demonstrations, Paul Wainwright, global product manager for CTS participated yesterday (June 5) in a panel discussion on the importance of Internet of Things (IoT) and ITS integration, titled ‘Why the Future of Traffic Management Depends on the IoT-ITS Integration’.

The Trafficware products are comprised of fully integrated, suite of software, IoT devices and hardware solutions that provide customers with enhanced mobility and improved safety. The company’s technologies on display include:

Commander Rack Mount Controller – Cubic will offer an exclusive ‘first-look’ at its newest smart intersection technology. The Commander RM offers the latest in ATC technology with the most powerful processing power in the industry to address connected vehicle (CV) applications. Built for Smart Cities, the sleek form factor controller is housed in the latest Trafficware ATC Cabinet;

ATMS Central Transportation Management System, which delivers a powerful tool for monitoring and controlling an agency’s traffic control and ITS infrastructure. ATMS is equipped with a modern and intuitive interface and allows an agency to bring traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations. Trafficware’s latest version, ATMS 2.9 will be highlighted;

Synchro and Sim Traffic Software – The Synchro Studio suite of products provides some of the best in traffic analysis, optimization and simulation applications. The package combines the modeling capabilities of Synchro and the micro-simulation and animation capabilities of SimTraffic with Trafficware’s 3D viewer to create the ultimate tool kit for any traffic engineer.

Gridsmart technology is successfully field-validated around the world and delivers a simple solution to solve complex problems such as adaptive traffic systems, critical safety analysis, Smart City applications, and pedestrian safety. Products on display include: