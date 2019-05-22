Autotalks demonstrates interoperable C-V2X at OmniAir Plugfest

One of the leading developers of connected vehicle (CV) technologies, Israeli company Autotalks, has successfully demonstrated the interoperability of its cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication systems at a ‘plugfest’ in Canada.

Autotalks participated in the week-long C-V2X Quebec Plugfest testing event that was organized by the OmniAir Consortium and took place on May 6-10 in Blainville, Canada. Autotalks performed a successful chipset level interoperability test with another chipset vendor, and successfully interoperated with all dedicated C-V2X test equipment manufacturers that were present at the Plugfest event. The successful interoperability and bench tests highlights Autotalks’ position as one of the leading developers of C-V2X capabilities, and comes just weeks after the company reported the successful completion of a field test in China with a major local, un-named, technology giant.

The Quebec Plugfest was part of a long-term program organized by the OmniAir Consortium, develops testing and certification programs for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and V2X devices. The Consortium’s members work together to promote the deployment of safe, secure, and interoperable, connected vehicle technologies. As an OmniAir Consortium member, Autotalks works closely with the organization, its members, and other stakeholders on the global C-V2X certification effort. After passing all relevant bench tests of leading test equipment providers, Autotalks will continue to work closely with this sector in order to further define and develop C-V2X test suites.

Autotalks’ deployment-ready, 2nd generation V2X chipset is the world’s first available system that supports both DSRC (dedicated short-range communications) based on the international 802.11p/ITS-G5 standards and C-V2X based on 3GPP release 14 and 15 specifications with embedded V2X cybersecurity functionality. The chipset allows customers to easily toggle between DSRC and C-V2X communications. The chipset isolates V2X from the non-safety domains, thus providing domain separation & security, scalability, and potential cost-optimizations of Telematic Control Unit (TCU) deployments. The isolation of V2X combined with Autotalks’ recognized cybersecurity expertise enables a truly secure platform.

“OmniAir Plugfest testing events are designed to drive V2X technology forward, both for DSRC and C-V2X, in a cooperative environment,” said Jason Conley, OmniAir’s executive director. “We had two major C-V2X chipset providers successfully test for interoperability, and we encourage other C-V2X device makers to participate in our fall 2019 edition.”

Amos Freund, Autotalks’ vice president for R&D, commented, “Achieving this significant milestone shows the maturity of our C-V2X technology towards commercial deployments. Our close collaborations with the ecosystem, combined with our deep V2X expertise and know-how, is shortening our development time on our automotive qualified chipset, which is already leveraged by many Tier 1 automotive companies.”