ITS (UK) Awards 2022: call for nominations

The brightest and best innovators in the UK’s transport technology industry are invited to enter the 2022 ITS (UK) Awards, as the organization announces the opening of nominations.

There are eleven awards this year, more than double last year’s number of prizes, as the UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems industry association significantly expands the event to better recognise the huge contribution technology is making to a greener, safer and more efficient transport network.

The new awards include Active Travel, Better Environment through Technology, Best Use of Data or Connectivity, Enforcement Scheme and Public Transport. There is also a new award for a “Frontline Hero” who works for a member organisation on the “front line” of delivering transport such as on-street engineering.

The Society is also recognising the contribution women make in ITS by introducing the Jennie Martin ITS Woman of the Year award, named in honour of the long-term Secretary General who is in her last year in the role.

The 2022 ITS (UK) Award categories are:

Rees Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution

Eric Sampson Award for Early Careers Professional of the Year

Jennie Martin Award for ITS Woman of the Year

Frontline Hero Award

Active Travel Award

Better Environment through Technology Award

Best Use of Data or Connectivity Award

Enforcement Scheme Award

Public Transport Award

Inclusive Mobility Award

Project of the Year Award (chosen as the stand-out project from all of the categories)

The deadline for entries is 25 July.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place alongside the President’s Dinner on 13 October 2022 at the Jury’s Inn Hotel in Milton Keynes, UK. It will be held after the second ITS (UK) Members’ Day, which this year is hosted at the nearby Connected Places Catapult. The Members’ Day is a chance for the industry to get together and network amongst informal-but-informative chat about ITS.

Images: ITS(UK), Adobe Stock.