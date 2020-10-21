ITS (UK) announces shortlist for virtual annual awards

ITS (UK) has announced the shortlist for its awards, which will be presented at a virtual event on Monday 26th October 2020.

The shortlist includes an app which helps disabled people navigate through airports, a project that uses real-time weather and traffic data alongside transport modelling to improve air quality, and a data analysis scheme, which helped understand the Covid-19-related changes to transport use.

The event (at 4pm BST) will be hosted by ITS (UK) President Steve Norris, and will celebrate the best in the country’s transport technology personnel and innovation. The ITS (UK) Awards are sponsored by Jenoptik, Videalert, Cubic Transportation Systems and SRL.

Other shortlisted projects relate to long-term work promoting and delivering inclusive mobility solutions, connected and automated mobility, smart junctions, road monitoring and the Connected Autonomous Plant roadmap. There will also be personal awards for career achievement.

“Because we are not having a physical event this year, we did wonder what sort of engagement we would have,” says ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin. “However, the quality and quantity of entries has been superb. I am really looking forward to our event on Monday and hope as many people as possible will join us to celebrate the great industry that is the UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems.”

The shortlist is:

ITS (UK) Inclusive Mobility Award:

• Bryan Matthews from the University of Leeds

• The Adapt product – GRID Smarter Cities

Innovative use of technology:

• Aimsun with Siemens Mobility, Oxford County Council and EarthSense for Network Emissions/Vehicle Flow Management Adjustment project

• Transport for Greater Manchester with Vivacity and Immense Simulations for the Smart Junctions initiative

• Transport for West Midlands for Connected and Automated Mobility Services

Project of the year:

• Atkins, BT and Transport for the North with the Transport for the North Major Road Monitoring Project

• Highways England and i3P for the Connected Autonomous Plant Roadmap

• The Transport Technology Forum delivered by Arup with the DfT and White Willow Consulting – Understanding Travel Patterns during Covid-19

Other awards will also be given during the event.