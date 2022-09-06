IBTTA Foundation awards five scholarships to future transportation leaders

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Foundation has revealed the five college students who will receive scholarships designed to support and encourage future transportation leaders in their college studies.

The IBBTA Foundation is the educational and charitable arm of the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them.

Selected from accredited educational institutions across the US, each student will receive a US$5,000 scholarship to defray their costs of pursing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a transportation-related field of study. One of the five scholarships was also allocated for a student attending an historically black college or university (HBCU), IBTTA noted.

“We are thrilled to award these scholarships to these future leaders in transportation and mobility,” said Jim Wilson, board chair of the IBTTA Foundation and senior vice president at TransCore. “The scholarships represent the core of the IBTTA Foundation’s mission to advance programs that strengthen awareness of career opportunities and promote current and future leaders in mobility and transportation.”

The 2022 IBTTA Foundation Scholarship Recipients include students from Florida State University; the University of California; Boise State University; Bluefield State University, and the University of Southern California.

“IBTTA recognizes the importance of supporting higher education and mentorship to strengthen our industry, which these scholarships represent,” added Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner, New Jersey Department of Transportation and 2022 IBTTA President. “These scholarships also reflect our commitment to fostering diversity in the industry by encouraging and supporting students attending HBCUs.”