Jenoptik joins UK’s CAV testbed Smart Mobility Living Lab

Jenoptik has announced that it has joined Smart Mobility Living Lab: London (SMLL). Owned by TRL, SMLL is a community of businesses who are working to achieve connected, automated, shared and electric mobility. Jenoptik joins more than 30 other companies – from multinationals to start-ups to micro-SMEs – who are working closely to address and solve technical challenges.

Jenoptik is well known for providing roadside monitoring and enforcement systems that help to identify and manage poor driving behaviors. The company is now expanding these techniques into the increasingly important connected and autonomous vehicle space, delivering technologies to improve roads, journeys and communities.

The company will assist SMLL partners by fusing data from roadside and in-vehicle sensors, developing situational awareness capabilities that can be applied in complex urban environments.

“Joining the Smart Mobility Living Lab: London is a significant step towards our future and the roads of tomorrow,” explains deputy managing director Geoff Collins. “When people think of CAV, they often think of technology in the car, but vehicle-to-infrastructure communications are a vital technology, because they provide an accurate representation for what is really happening. The SMLL community represents an excellent opportunity for Jenoptik to actively engage with this rapidly developing and exciting sector. It gives us the chance to develop and test our technologies within a nurturing, collaborative environment.”

The SMLL testbeds are in the Royal Borough of Greenwich and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford. These provide partners with a complex uncontrolled testing environment, interacting with live traffic and other road users. The testbed is designed to demonstrate and evaluate the use, performance, environmental impact, safety and benefits of connected and automated mobility technology and future transport services.