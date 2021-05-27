Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Utah DOT launches AI asset management pilot with Blyncsy

Utah DOT launches AI asset management pilot with Blyncsy

0
By on Asset Management

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has announced it is to conduct a pilot with data intelligence company Blyncsy, this Spring, using its Payver solution to assess the condition of more than 350 road miles in the Salt Lake County region.

Payver uses dash-cams to gather data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver instant insights of the video data using its own proprietary machine learning models. Payver provides a single platform for data collection, aggregation and analysis, helping transportation officials see all the potential issues in order to prioritize and manage their budget and workforce effectively.

By using Payver, UDOT will be able to frequently access necessary data on the conditions of its roads. These insights will allow them to be more proactive in responding to maintenance issues, track road degradation over time and optimize performance – without adding the high-cost of manual data collection. Payver also provides a standard measurement to help in reporting.

“We’re piloting this technology as we look for more data-driven ways to optimize our operations and increase safety for our transportation system,” says Rob Miles, UDOT director of traffic and safety. “The condition of our striping and physical infrastructure is a key element in delivering the best travel experience for our state.”

As part of the announcement, Payver is launching a pilot program that allows municipalities and departments of transportation to pilot Payver at a reduced cost, without having to sign up for a more expensive and long-term contract. As part of the pilot, DOT’s and municipalities can prioritize their budget to focus on the most critical issues, allowing them to use manual resources more effectively.

“By using data, and artificial intelligence we can make our roads smarter, safer and support the rollout of autonomous vehicles,” said Mark Pittman, founder and CEO of Blyncsy. “Our transportation officials, municipalities and other public safety workers have an enormous task when it comes to maintaining our roads, which requires tons of time, resources and man-power. Payver will help this entire industry identify and prioritize road improvements more quickly and efficiently, manage their funding and maintenance schedules and use existing infrastructure to prepare their cities for autonomous driving.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts