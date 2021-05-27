Utah DOT launches AI asset management pilot with Blyncsy

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has announced it is to conduct a pilot with data intelligence company Blyncsy, this Spring, using its Payver solution to assess the condition of more than 350 road miles in the Salt Lake County region.

Payver uses dash-cams to gather data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver instant insights of the video data using its own proprietary machine learning models. Payver provides a single platform for data collection, aggregation and analysis, helping transportation officials see all the potential issues in order to prioritize and manage their budget and workforce effectively.

By using Payver, UDOT will be able to frequently access necessary data on the conditions of its roads. These insights will allow them to be more proactive in responding to maintenance issues, track road degradation over time and optimize performance – without adding the high-cost of manual data collection. Payver also provides a standard measurement to help in reporting.

“We’re piloting this technology as we look for more data-driven ways to optimize our operations and increase safety for our transportation system,” says Rob Miles, UDOT director of traffic and safety. “The condition of our striping and physical infrastructure is a key element in delivering the best travel experience for our state.”