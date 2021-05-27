AttoCore to help build 5G network for AI signal control in Manchester, UK

AttoCore, supplier of scalable and flexible 4G and 5G core solutions for private networks is to participate in the UK’s Smart Junctions 5G (SJ5F) project (SJ5G).

Led by Vivacity Labs, with project partners Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and Weaver Labs, the SJ5G consortium is deploying a state of the art 5G Standalone network to support a sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) based technology for traffic signal control.

This system will optimise Manchester’s traffic control, using better data to prioritise on traffic class and more quickly and dynamically respond to changes in the urban environment.

The project also seeks to develop an innovative business model for Private Networks through Weaver Labs’ Cell-Stack and Network as a Service Marketplace, where TfGM leverages capital funding to improve productivity and offers excess bandwidth, to leverage private sector revenue, which provides long term sustainability for the 5G Network.

AttoCore’s role in the project will include the delivery of its Atto5GC Standalone Core into a purpose designed private network, which will be implemented in the n77 spectrum band (3.8GHz-4.2GHz). Atto5GC is a low cost, flexible and scalable solution, implemented as Docker containers within a Kubernetes architecture.

It can be deployed in fully centralised configurations in the data centre and the cloud, or can be distributed at edge locations, including low end COTS servers collocated with street furniture. This ability to support flexible configurations is of particular importance in dense urban, smart city environments, where network architecture has to take into account the identification of appropriate locations for deployment of base stations and the availability of backhaul.

Atto5GC provides connectivity for a network of Vivacity’s vision based sensors, which inform their sophisticated AI traffic signal control system. Low latency delivery of the sensors’ anonymised data outputs is a key requirement for enabling fast reaction to changing traffic conditions and the optimisation of latency has been a principal factor in the design and development of Atto5GC. Atto5GC will also integrate into Cell-Stack, an innovative orchestration and management platform, developed by SJ5G consortium member Weaver Labs.

tCommenting on the involvement of AttoCore in the Smart Junctions 5G project, David Neil, AttoCore CEO said “We are grateful to the members of the Smart Junctions 5G consortium for selecting AttoCore to deliver a 5G Standalone Core solution in support of this AI based traffic optimisation project. Designed for low latency and flexible deployment, AttoCore’s Atto5GC Standalone Core is ideally suited for deployment in urban, smart city 5G networks. The Smart Junctions 5G network is an excellent exemplar for private networks in the n77 band and for telecoms vendor diversification.”