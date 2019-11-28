Northumberland upgrades highways management services to Alloy platform

UK-based developer of transportation infrastructure operations software Yotta has been awarded a major new contract to deliver its flagship Alloy connected asset management platform to Northumberland County Council (NCC) in northeast England.

The council plans to use Alloy for the management of its highways infrastructure, enabling it to inspect and maintain its whole road network more efficiently and drive enhanced engagement with the public across the authority. The council will use Alloy for highways infrastructure asset management activities across Northumberland, with an initial focus on highways inspections and raising defects. The use of the software will allow the council to flexibly add and manage multiple highways assets and asset types within its overall road maintenance model; automate workflow processes and improve communication both across teams and between the council and the public. The Alloy platform also gives the council a strong interface to customer services and enhanced visualisation of its highways data, including multiple views of datasets that in turn supports the quality of the decision-making process.

The upgrade from NCC’s existing Yotta Mayrise system to the Alloy platform is now well underway, with user acceptance testing currently in progress. Once Alloy is live, the council are implementing Alloy Mobile which will allow inspectors and field workers out on site to be fed all the latest information direct to their mobile devices from the Alloy back-office system. This will enable the most important tasks to be prioritised and updates to be delivered as soon as work is completed, driving enhanced operational efficiencies and greater productivity. NCC will initially have a total of 26 mobile users, ranging from highways inspectors to site operatives, and about 24 back-office staff who will be using Alloy. Over time, the council hopes to extend the use of Alloy onto its broader, strategic capital maintenance programmes, with the platform potentially being used for other service areas, including street lighting.

“We have always been pleased with the reliability of the Mayrise software system and its capability in terms of mapping and maintaining our highways inventory. Upgrading to Alloy takes our functionality up another level, giving us greater flexibility; improved usability and user experience; better interfaces with systems across the authority and the ability to respond more quickly and efficiently to fulfil operational needs,” explained Kris Westerby, NCC’s highways delivery manager. “We can get really granular detail out of the system. Each query or request we have can be readily captured within Alloy, enabling us to easily ‘slice and dice’ the data, and work out what volume and percentage of enquiries come from each individual neighbourhood or ward.”

Yotta has also won a major contract working with North Somerset Council (NSC) through their IT and business services provider, Agilisys. Under the contract’s terms, Yotta is providing the council with its Alloy connected asset management software platform to enhance street lighting services delivery. Following the signing of the multi-year contract, Yotta, working in conjunction with Agilisys, will begin transitioning NSC’s street lighting function over from its existing Mayrise asset management system to the Alloy platform. The migration is planned to coincide with a phased LED replacement programme that will take place across North Somerset’s street lighting portfolio.