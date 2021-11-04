Swarco Traffic joins forces with SRL Traffic Systems

Swarco Traffic, the traffic technology specialist, and SRL Traffic Systems, the UK and Republic of Ireland’s largest manufacturer and supplier of portable and temporary ITS solutions, have formalised their partnership, with SRL becoming Swarco Traffic’s official Strategic Hire Partner.

The partnership is an extension of the ongoing relationship between the two businesses, which has seen over 400 SWARCO signs form part of the SRL fleet for use on roads throughout the UK & Ireland.

The portfolio includes SWARCO’s full colour VMS trailers which require minimal energy consumption thanks to SWARCO’s energy saving solutions, resulting in SRL providing industry leading product reliability to its customers.

The signs are also compatible with the Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) Programme and can also be managed via SWARCO’s cloud-based mobility management platform.

John Pickworth, MD of Swarco Traffic, is delighted to have extended the relationship: “This partnership has been agreed with our respective customers in mind, enabling them to benefit from market-leading SWARCO technology, as well as the truly bespoke flexibility and fast-paced service that SRL are able to provide. Together, we will make access to temporary sign installations simpler, faster, and more effective.”

SRL’s hire division managing director, Malcolm Johnstone, says, “At SRL we are proud of the high level of service we provide to our customers. We offer the UK and RoI’s largest distribution network of 30 depots and are available to customers on site 24/7, 365 days a year. We are delighted to extend our relationship with SWARCO, swiftly and efficiently providing customers with the best VMS on the market.”

The signage used meets all highways standards including UKCA Certification to EN12966, the mandatory safety requirement for mobile, temporary and permanent VMS on UK highways. The signs have also been registered with Traffic Open Products and Specifications (TOPAS).