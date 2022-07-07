ITS partnership aims to reduce congestion and improve emergency response times

Intelligent connected traffic technology specialist LYT has signed a partnership agreement with Coral Sales Co, a second-generation family-owned provider of highway safety products and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), to deliver ITS solutions for commuters and emergency responders in some of the most heavily congested regions of the Pacific Northwest in the United States.

The two companies will offer artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to reduce traffic congestion and help improve response times for emergency vehicles and first responders.

To fully realize Coral Sales’ ITS solutions, transit agencies in the Northwest will be leveraging LYT’s Transit Signal Priority (TSP) solution, LYT.transit, to restore schedule reliability and on-time performance. LYT is a cloud-based software platform that uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritise the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency and other vehicles it enables shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality and more reliable mass transit.

As well as relieving traffic congestion for motorists and mass transit vehicles, LYT’s Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) solution, known as LYT.emergency, produces a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle. These solutions harness the power of a single secure edge device installed in Traffic Management Centers that enable emergency vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT.speed cloud platform.

“Our communities suffer from never-ending traffic congestion on a daily basis, and despite our municipalities spending billions of dollars to tackle the problem, traffic continues to get worse,” said Tim Menard, CEO and founder of LYT. “We are excited about the shared vision and mission we have with Coral Sales, and our partnership together will help bring advanced transportation technologies and transit prioritization solutions that leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning data algorithms that can be implemented efficiently and affordably to reduce congestion and improve response times of our first responders, improving quality of life across each region.”

“The transportation industry is changing dramatically with the introduction of innovations in Intelligent Transportation Systems. This is an exciting time when our customers can leverage software solutions that assist in solving today’s mobility challenges,” says Diane Grant, owner and president of Coral Sales. “We are proud to be partnering with LYT to provide an innovative Smart Cities solution that is constantly learning how to efficiently move communities ahead. Increasing reliability and safety, improving response times and saving lives when every second counts.”

Images: Adobe Stock.