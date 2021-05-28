AUDIO: Why are motorcycle deaths increasing in the USA?

Motorcyclist deaths in the USA continue to rise and currently stand at about 5,000 each year. Some reasons for that are obvious, but the bigger picture is more complex, as Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) senior research scientist Mike Manser notes in this clip from the latest episode of the institution’s Thinking Transportation podcast. Listen to the whole episode and more like it, featuring interviews with some of TTI’s leading thinkers and researchers, at the Thinking Transportation web page, or on your favourite streaming service.