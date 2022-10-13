AUDIO: Texas DOT’s executive director on serving his state

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast, from Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) executive director Marc Williams’ talks about what it means to keep his state ‘connected.’ In the full episode, which you can hear on the Thinking Transportation homepage or on your favorite streaming service, he expands on the mobility challenges and supply-chain obstacles experienced in Texas, but also explains why he’s never been more optimistic about our transportation future.

Guest info: As executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, Marc Williams is responsible for overseeing all agency functions and responsibilities. He joined TxDOT in 2012 as director of planning. In early 2016, he was appointed deputy executive director and, in June 2021, executive director. Marc serves on leadership boards with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. Prior to joining TxDOT, he worked extensively with national private-sector transportation organizations and served as commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Highways. Marc earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.