AUDIO: How Covid killed pedestrians

Associate transportation researcher Neal Johnson (pictured) is an expert on vulnerable road user (VRU) safety at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) – as part of the Behavioral Research Program within the Center for Transportation Safety. In this clip from the institute’s recent Thinking Transportation podcast he explains why fewer cars on our roads in 2020 was actually more dangerous for pedestrians. To hear the whole interview, in which he digs deeper into many other aspects of VRU safety and how it can be improved, visit the Thinking Transportation homepage, or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.