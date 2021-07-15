Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»AUDIO: How Covid killed pedestrians

AUDIO: How Covid killed pedestrians

0
By on Audio, Covid-19, Vulnerable Road Users

Associate transportation researcher Neal Johnson (pictured) is an expert on vulnerable road user (VRU) safety at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) – as part of the Behavioral Research Program within the Center for Transportation Safety. In this clip from the institute’s recent Thinking Transportation podcast he explains why fewer cars on our roads in 2020 was actually more dangerous for pedestrians. To hear the whole interview, in which he digs deeper into many other aspects of VRU safety and how it can be improved, visit the Thinking Transportation homepage, or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts