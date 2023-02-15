AUDIO: Fixing roads for heavy loads… in hours

Traffic Technology Today
In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast – entitled One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Maintaining our roadway infrastructure demands a varied scientific approach – Tom Scullion, manager of Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) Flexible Pavements Program describes the challenge of fixing roads for heavy loads from the Texas energy industry in a matter of hours. To hear more about how new research is taking a forensic approach to maintaining and repairing surface transportation infrastructure listen to the whole episode at the Thinking Transportation podcast website, or on your favorite streaming s

TTI senior research engineer Tom Scullion is a Texas A&M University System Regents Fellow and manager of TTI’s Flexible Pavements Program. He’s studied pavements for more than 40 years for a variety of sponsors and pursues current research interests in pavement design, high-performance thin overlays, non-destructive testing, full-depth reclamation and soil stabilization. Among other applied research innovations, Tom supervised the development of ground-penetrating radar interpretation software for the Texas Department of Transportation and provides training on this and other pavement technologies for the department.

