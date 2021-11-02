AUDIO: Drugs and driving – challenges and changing attitudes

The latest statistics tell us that driving drunk has become a bit less common – but driving high is more prevalent than ever. In this clip from the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s senior research scientist Troy Walden explains why changing the public perception of driving on drugs is one of the key challenges in improving safety. To hear the whole interview – in which Walden also explains that what exactly constitutes driving under the influence in the USA is not as simple as it once was – just visit the Thinking Transportation Podcast homepage or find it and more episodes on your favorite streaming service.

Troy Walden is director of Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Education Studies. Dr. Walden has over 30 years of experience in highway safety as a law enforcement officer, crash re-constructionist, traffic safety advocate and impaired driving researcher. He has written and presented his research findings at state, national and international conferences and served as a member of several statewide impaired driving advisory committees.