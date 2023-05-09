AUDIO: Bernie Wagenblast on her true gender and male privilege

Bernie Wagenblast has been a leading journalist and voice actor in the transportation sector for over 40 years. But it is only recently that she has made the transition to becoming a woman, throwing off the male identity that she never felt comfortable with. In the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation Podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute, she talks frankly with host Bernie Fette about her journey and in this clip discusses the phenomenon of male privilege. Visit the Thinking Transportation homepage to hear the whole episode and more like it, or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Bernie Wagenblast’s varied career saw her working for New York City Department of Transportation and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the traffic operations field. She’s currently one of the voices of the NYC subways as well as the AirTrain at Newark Airport and the Port Authority Transit Corporation Speedline. She hosts transportation podcasts for American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Institute of Transportation Engineers, and edits several transportation newsletters, including the 25-year old Transportation Communications Newsletter.