Volocopter completes first ever public test flight of air-taxi ‘passenger drone’ in Singapore

Air-taxi pioneers Volocopter made transportation history today (October 22, 2019) as they flew their all-electric, drone-like passenger vehicle over Singapore’s Marina Bay in its first public test flight, as part of the ITS World Congress 2019. Volocopter hopes that their eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle will one day offer affordable point-to-point air mobility on a large scale. For example, taking passengers from airports to city centers in a fraction of the time it takes using land transport. Today’s flight was also the first time the vehicle had been tested in a built-up urban area. Mr. Ho Yuen Sang, director (aviation industry) from CAAS commented: “Since late 2018, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has been working with Volocopter to facilitate this flight in Singapore. The Volocopter team went through a series of stringent evaluations to ensure that all the necessary safety requirements were met before the flight was allowed to take place. By working closely with companies such as Volocopter, we hope to facilitate innovations for beneficial uses whilst ensuring aviation and public safety.” Volocopter also unveiled its first Voloport at the show #ITSWC19