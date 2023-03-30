VIDEO: Pete Buttigieg’s calls for zero road deaths

Last month US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recorded this video calling for government, law enforcement, industry, non-profit and advocacy organizations, researchers, and the public to come together to focus on reducing road deaths across the USA. Indented as a call to action over the coming months Secretary Pete highlights the ongoing implementation of the USDOT’s Safe System Approach and how he believes there is only one acceptable number for road deaths – zero.
