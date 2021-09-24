VIDEO: Can 5G beat V2V for safety-critical collision avoidance?

This brand new research project underway in the Netherlands is testing collision avoidance technology in CAVs (connected and autonomous vehicles), comparing techniques using direct V2V communication with ones that use a 5G edge-based system. This new video, just released by ERTICO – ITS Europe, shows how the project is progressing, which is being undertaken by KPN together with VTT and TNO on the Netherlands Trial Site for 5G-MOBIX.

5G solutions will be one of the hot topics being discussed at the forthcoming ITS World Congress in Hamburg