Audio: Racial justice, technology and SDOT

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) recently appointed its new director, Sam Zimbabwe, who spoke to Bernie Wagenblast on the latest ITE Talks Transportation podcast. In this short clip he shares how concerns about social justice issues affect decisions made in the DOT and also addresses the impact of having a number of technology firms headquartered in the city has on transportation in and around Seattle. To listen to the full interview and others in the podcast series, visit the Transportation Radio blog.