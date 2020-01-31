M5 junction improvement scheme to benefit from smarter traffic signalling

Siemens Mobility to supply traffic signals that will increase road capacity and reduced congestion at remodelled junction on UK motorways.

Civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths has given the contract to test and commission traffic signals on junction 25 of the M5 in Somerset to the ITS firm, following Siemens completed work on a similar scheme on the M4.

Somerset County Council has developed a scheme to increase the capacity of this vital link to improve traffic flow, ease peak hour congestion and unlock land for employment to the east of the M5.

Civils work on the £19.2 million programme is now underway, with installation of the new signals scheduled to begin in early 2020.

Speaking about the programme, Dafydd Evans, Contracts Manager, at Alun Griffiths, said: “We selected Siemens Mobility to be our supply partner for the traffic signals based on our previous experience of working with the company and the proven reliability of its products and systems. We are confident that Siemens Mobility has the experience, expertise and capability to provide the flexibility in scope and supply that we may require.”

Wilke Reints, managing director of Siemens Mobility’s Intelligent Traffic Systems business, said, “As the UK’s leading manufacturer of traffic solutions, we are pleased to be playing such a key role in this important scheme and to have the opportunity of working closely again with Alun Griffiths.

“This project follows on from a similar scheme that we completed in 2018 at junction 17 of the M4; since completion the newly-signalled junction has significantly eased congestion, particularly during peak periods, and improved journey times.”

On completion in 2021, the new junction 25 layout will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and provide additional vehicle capacity at this major junction at Taunton. The site will then be handed over by Highways England to Somerset County Council, with the council taking responsibility for its maintenance.

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag