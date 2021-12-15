World first successful trial of public EV inductive charging conducted in UK

On-street EV charging technologies and services specialist, char.gy, has confirmed the world’s first trial of public EV inductive charging in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, UK. The contactless technology enables electric vehicles to be charged automatically without the need for cables or any driver interaction with a charge point.

The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Buckinghamshire Council and uses a low-power inductive charging installation provided by technology partner IPT Technology and adapted vehicles that are available for public hire through the hiyacar.co.uk app and website. Members of the public have been invited to hire the adapted EVs for periods of up to three days and provide feedback on their enhanced experience of streamlined EV charging.

“The trial of inductive charging in Marlow really provided a sense of what the near future will look like,” said councilor Peter Strachan, cabinet member for climate change and environment at Buckinghamshire Council. “As a typical local authority looking to incentivize the adoption of EVs, managing the street scene and accommodating a wide variety of needs and preferences on our residential roads and pavements has – until now – proven to be very challenging. Inductive charging solves a great many of the problems and looks like a clear contender for how we organize our clean power infrastructure in the best interests of all of our residents.”

char.gy’s mission is to make public charging stations ubiquitous, so households constrained by on-street parking can own and operate electric vehicles. With an existing portfolio of lamp post charging technologies and services already providing solutions for urban on-street parking, char.gy’s new inductive innovation automates and further streamlines the charging process, declutters the residential curbside in urban areas and provides a solution accessible to all drivers.

By integrating charging infrastructure into the road surface and an induction charging pad installed in the electric vehicle (either as original equipment or retrofit), the driver experience becomes entirely streamlined and automated. It simply requires the driver to park the vehicle over the charge plate. The absence of cabling removes one of the problems that is otherwise inherent to on-street charging, removing trip hazards for pedestrians and allows less mobile, elderly, or disabled drivers to avoid navigating curb drops between road and pavement to plug in charging cables.

The next stages of the project will see the scheme extended to a variety of different urban contexts and geographies as a precursor to the test of the second-generation inductive fast charger which has been developed by char.gy’s partner, Warwick Manufacturing Group.

char.gy’s Marlow trial is part of a wider series of evaluations being conducted in different geographies in the UK with Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and Innovate UK funding to help realize the UK government’s 2035 delivery plan to transition to zero emission cars and vans.

Myles Roberts, char.gy’s project manager for inductive charging, added, “Our business has really focused on use-cases where charging solutions are complicated. Inductive charging takes another step toward making on-street charging in urban contexts the de facto solution for people without off-street parking who want an EV; so we’re delighted to have successfully concluded the first trial of the technology ‘in the wild’. From here on, we’re broadening the trial contexts with several new locations, and we will also be moving the technology another step forward towards commercialization with our partners.”