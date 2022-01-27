North Carolina DOT launches first statewide work-zone data exchange

one.network has announced a partnership agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to launch the first statewide deployment of a Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx) feed in the U.S.

one.network will aggregate and deliver comprehensive work zone data, including lane closure and road disruption information, using the feed.

The program is the result of a new US Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) national initiative to standardize and share work zone data with multiple groups. As an important safety initiative, the data will be available to navigation apps, connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), and any company or regional authority seeking to integrate or aggregate real-time transportation information.

This will be the largest third-party delivery of work zone data in the WZDx program’s history, a fact that Adam Graham, one.network’s chief product officer, describes as a natural outgrowth of the company’s early commitment to the effort. “We have been part of the conversation since the beginning, helping FHWA design the work zone data exchange. It’s still evolving and with our perspective, we can assure agencies that we’ll be able to integrate their data into the national exchange, seamlessly and cost effectively as WZDx continues to grow.”

Graham believes North Carolina is the perfect venue for one.network’s technology because NCDOT operates an unusually high proportion of the state’s roads. “We are thrilled to be working with such a collaborative, forward-thinking traffic management group. They are working hard for the residents of North Carolina, and through this project, their influence will extend well beyond state borders.”

Kelly Wells, NCDOT’s traveler information engineer who oversees the department’s DriveNC.gov website said, “We are always looking for innovative ways we can improve how to communicate information to travelers. We appreciate the partnership we have with one.network to help us accomplish exactly that and become WZDx compliant without any cost to the taxpayer.”

one.network will deliver the data to North Carolina and its residents, through its comprehensive yet simple to operate platform.

The company is ready to work with other agencies to deliver their data at no cost, a massive potential saving over agencies designing and operating their own WZDx compliant programs. Similarly, CAV companies can access this information immediately wherever the one.network platform is operational.

one.network’s primary software platform goes well beyond this WZDx initiative, contributing directly to the safety and efficiency of regional traffic operations. It can ingest and display virtually limitless traffic data from multiple sources including existing 511 systems, work zone crews, utility companies and any authority involved in managing the free flow of traffic. With a few keystrokes, agency operations staff, traffic managers or anyone they designate can manage lane closures, create detours, communicate lower speed limits, add or change work zone or utility crew incursions and use traffic data streams that routinely sit unused on agency servers. With a few additional strokes, traffic managers can access historical data to help them in their decision making.

In addition to its agency and public-facing displays, the one.network platform also feeds GPS providers including Google, Waze and TomTom, so agencies can be assured that crucial information will reach the public, even if drivers don’t use NCDOT’s DriveNC.gov website or follow the agency’s social media channels. one.network delivers the information in an intuitive, easy to manage dashboard that offers the clearest combined event, work zone and traffic flow data available today.

one.network is a newcomer to the U.S. market, building on its established and successful history in the United Kingdom, where its platform is utilized in more than 90% of the nation’s traffic management jurisdictions including London. In addition to the North Carolina agreement, the company has begun pilot programs in other US states, aggregating data from 54 streams and 35 different agencies to date.

“While the political and functional traffic management environments are different in the US and UK markets, the bottom line is the same,” said James Harris, Founder and chief executive officer of one.network. “Moving people and goods efficiently and safely is a consistent theme. We are thrilled to be involved in that worthy cause on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Lead image: AdobeStock