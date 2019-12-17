Traffic camera footage integrated with weather services for TV channels

Canadian company Vizzion, a provider of traffic camera imagery and associated weather content has announced its new partnership with global provider of critical weather intelligence Baron, with the combined content available to broadcasters across North America.

Through its multiple global partnerships with public agencies and private entities, Vizzion, provides imagery from the world’s largest network of traffic cameras. Footage from the company’s network of over 62,000 traffic cameras in 41 countries will now be integrated into Baron’s Lynx platform and its digital offerings. As a provider of weather intelligence for broadcast media across North America, Baron has partnered with Vizzion to provide access to live traffic camera images and streams for its broadcast and digital applications. Broadcasters can seamlessly provide their viewers with real-time updates on traffic, weather, and road conditions through Baron’s Lynx platform as well as via their smartphones and devices with the company’s suite of customizable weather apps and web tools.

Baron provides traffic and weather services for the broadcast industry, with a clientele that includes broadcasts groups such as Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Scripps, Fox, NBCUniversal, and News-Press Gazette trusting the company for their weather intelligence capabilities. The Baron Lynx platform is one of the premier tools available to broadcast meteorologists. It features smooth and streamlined visualisation capabilities, editable forecast models, social media posting, and photo-realistic maps. Now with the integrated Baron Traffic system, Vizzion’s comprehensive network of traffic camera imagery from over 32,000 cameras in the USA is available alongside live incident and flow data from North America’s top traffic data providers.

The ability to engage with customers across additional platforms is an excellent way for broadcasters to stay connected with their audiences, and Baron has incorporated Vizzion’s imagery into its digital offerings to ensure that viewers are able to stay updated on the latest traffic information while on-the-go. Baron’s easily customizable applications now include Vizzion’s traffic camera footage, making it even easier for users to make informed decisions, save time, and travel safer. Users can quickly view the latest image from a traffic camera in their area by simply tapping on a camera icon. By allowing the end-user to identify and understand the cause of an issue, Baron is granting them the ability to develop a deeper understanding of the current situation on the roads.

“Through the last year of working with Baron, I’ve seen their commitment to their customers and I’m proud to work with them in providing a great traffic news product for broadcasters,” said Keith Anderson, Vizzion’s marketing manager. “Traffic coverage has always been an essential part of any local news report, and our partnership with Baron has made traffic reports even more engaging.”

Mike Mougey, VP of broadcast sales at Baron, said, “As with our comprehensive and exclusive weather content, we look for unique and compelling ways for our broadcast clients to tell the traffic story, and the extensive nationwide network of Vizzion cameras allows us to do just that. Our partnership has been very successful.”