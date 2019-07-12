TWM launches super-bright LED beacon for pedestrian crossings

UK company TWM Traffic Control Systems has released DayBright Plus, a new, super-bright LED mid-post beacon that is designed to give enhanced visibility and warning of pedestrian crossings.

Renowned for its innovative trafﬁc control systems and illuminated trafﬁc signs, Winsford-based TWM has extended its range of road safety crossing equipment with the patented DayBright Plus, a super-bright LED mid-post beacon that is designed to give both drivers and pedestrians enhanced visibility of pedestrian crossings. Featuring in excess of 110 high-powered amber directional LEDs that are positioned on each side of the beacon, DayBright Plus is designed to emit exceptional daylight illumination in all conditions, especially on sunny days and in poor weather. Courtesy of an automatic light dimming photocell, the unit is then able to dim down at night in order to reduce glare.

The viewing angle of each halo can also be changed to suit the layout of the road in order to eliminate any directional blind spots, and the head can replace any traditional ‘zebra crossing’ beacon. The aluminum shield housing is vandal resistant and is fixed to the post through a secure concealed fitment. DayBright Plus is available in kit form and can be retrofitted to any standard or illuminated zebra crossing post in less than one hour without the need for any civil work. Providing quick and easy maintenance access, the low energy LEDs also ensure a long life. The hi-glow beacon is manufactured from polyethylene and the color pigments and compounds provide a high level of luminescence for daytime and night-time visibility. The DayBright Plus beacon can be purchased as a standard mid-post arrangement or complete with the DayBright LED runner strips.

“Traditionally, internally illuminated zebra crossing poles offer little or no conspicuous value, as they are only truly effective during the hours of darkness, with daytime visibility being virtually non-existent. However, thanks to the DayBright Plus LED beacon and LED illuminated white bands, exceptional enhancement to the visibility of the crossing can now be provided,” explained Kevin Marshall, TWM’s company director. “We launched this LED zebra crossing beacon as a testament to our passion for developing equipment that brings enhanced road safety to both drivers and pedestrians.”