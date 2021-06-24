SMLL trial uses CCTV cameras as smart sensors to detect VRUs

Smart Mobility Lab London (SMLL) are running a pilot trial in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to use the existing roadside CCTV equipment as sensors. The CCTV cameras will be used to detect and identify mobile vulnerable road users (VRUs) such as scooters and wheelchairs, in real time.

The pilot has been developed to assist Fyma (For your motion analytics) – a computer vision AI start-up – to improve the layout and design of urban spaces so people and objects can move around more efficiently. Fyma converts the camera feeds into data points. AI is then used to run movement analytics, monitoring objects in real time.

One of the aims of the trial is to train the AI algorithms to understand the movement characteristics of new vehicle types, as well as understand safety risks of mixed traffic in various parts of the park.

There are currently approximately 770 million CCTV cameras installed around the world, and this number is estimated to exceed 1 billion by the end of this year. Fyma wants to help organizations unlock value hidden within existing video footage, using AI and computer vision. It does this by transforming any new or legacy outdoor and CCTV cameras into smart sensors that capture real-time data and extract insights. The AI behind the company’s solution helps clients understand and contextualize the patterns of movement in individuals and moving objects in the built environment with the aim of increasing efficiencies, safety and revenue.

Fyma’s plug-and-play SaaS solution integrates with virtually any IP camera setup. This means less processing power and infrastructure investment than installing a high-end specialty camera system. The Fyma platform is also self-learning, removing the need to manually input thousands of business rules and significantly reducing onboarding times.

Fyma is compliant with existing privacy regulation including GDPR and its privacy-by-design approach prevents facial recognition. All gathered data is anonymized and sensitive information is protected. Fyma operates on secure servers and provides clients with a range of tools to manage data security.

The project at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will be ongoing until November.